Man injured in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar shooting, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in the arm in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Lincoln and Lemington avenues for a ShotSpotter alert at 2:45 p.m.

Once on scene, police found the victim, who had been shot once in his arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police are handling the investigation.

