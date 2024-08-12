Local

Man shot in Stowe Township neighborhood, SWAT responds to scene

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — SWAT crews are responding to the scene after a man was shot in Stowe Township on Monday afternoon.

A Channel 11 crew can see multiple officers with long guns pointed at a home along Pleasant Ridge Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital. We’re working to get an update on his condition.

