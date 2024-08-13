Local

$213.8M jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold at Allegheny County pizza place

Powerball Lottery Ticket The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. (nicolesy/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Allegheny County!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket sold at AJ’s Pizza, located on Harts Run Road in Indiana Township, won the $213.8 million jackpot in the Aug. 12 drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-22-57-67-68, and the red Powerball 14. Quick Pizza and Hoagies earns a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This is the sixth time a Powerball jackpot has been won in 2024. It’s the 20th time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Pennsylvania since the game’s debut in 1992. The last time someone in Pennsylvania won a Powerball jackpot was back in August 2022, when a $206.9 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Westmoreland County.

