Man injured in overnight McKees Rocks shooting

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in McKees Rocks.

The department says it was called to assist Allegheny County Housing Authority Police for a shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 16 block of Bell Avenue.

First responders found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

ACPD detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

