Man killed, 3 others hurt in early morning Coraopolis shooting

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A man was killed and three other people were hurt in an early-morning shooting near a Coraopolis bar.

The Allegheny County Police Department says first responders were sent to the 800 block of Fourth Avenue, near a bar called the Steel Shaker, around 1:45 a.m.

On scene, first responders found a man dead from gunshot wounds. An additional two men and a woman were also shot. They were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

