Local

Person hurt in South Park Township sled accident

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Person hurt in South Park Township sled accident

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hurt in a sledding accident in South Park Township on Friday evening

The accident happened at Sunny Slopes, according to the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department.

Once emergency crews arrived to the scene, they found a person with a head injury.

The person, whose age was not specified, was taken to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

