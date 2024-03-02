Man killed, 3 people hurt in I-79 rollover crash in Butler County

WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died, and several other people, including children, were hurt in a rollover crash on I-79 in Butler County Friday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County say the crash happened on northbound I-79 in Worth Township around 5 p.m.

Police say a 2010 Ford F250 Supercab drove off the left side of the roadway, veered back to the right, crossed the northbound lanes and drove off the right side of the road. Once the vehicle left the roadway for the second time, it hit an embankment and rolled over.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. State police identify him as Daniel Henn, 54, of Pittsburgh.

Three passengers, including two children, were taken to a hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Police say no one in the truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

