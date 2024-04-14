Man killed, another man injured in shooting at Allegheny County bar

WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. — A man is dead after a double shooting at a bar in West Elizabeth.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials were first notified of a shooting at Beer Belly’s bar around 10:38 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found two men shot.

Police say one of the men died on scene. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as Edward Gibson, 36.

The other man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

