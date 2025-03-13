Man killed in brush fire in Beaver County

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a brush fire in Beaver County.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lynn Drive at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

New Sewickley Police Chief George Carney said a man in his 80s was burning things but the flames got out of control.

He said that the man had died. The Beaver County coroner was at the scene to learn more.

Water tankers were brought in to fight the flames because there was no nearby fire hydrant.

Officials are asking people to be cautious while burning because warming temperatures make it easier for fires to spread and get out of control.

