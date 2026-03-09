Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash that has had a busy road in the South Hills shut down for hours.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Brownsville Road in South Park Township.

The car appeared to have crashed into a utility pole, which was snapped in half.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Timothy George Pagliei, 55, of Bethel Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brownsville Road is closed from Parkford Drive to Piney Fork while crews investigate the crash.

