Man killed in Mercer County motorcycle crash suspected of driving while intoxicated

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Mercer County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to the 900 block of Springfield Church Road in Findley Township at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jeremy William Gildersleeve, 39, of Grove City, was found dead at the scene.

Police said he was driving a Honda motorcycle that was found on the side of the road with heavy damage.

Troopers said they believe Gildersleeve was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Police said he was also not wearing a helmet.

