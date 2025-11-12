Man killed in mobile home fire in Fayette County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a mobile home fire in Fayette County on Wednesday morning.

The call for the fire in the 400 block of Bolden Road in Franklin Township came into dispatchers around 1:40 a.m.

The Fayette County coroner confirmed that a man was killed. He has not yet been identified.

It’s unknown how the fire started, but officials on scene told Channel 11 that the fire appears to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we get them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group