Man killed in Uniontown shooting

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man was found shot to death in Uniontown over the weekend.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said the coroner’s office was called to Murray Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a 20-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s manner of death has been ruled as a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Officials have not released the victim’s name at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

