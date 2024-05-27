Man killed in Uniontown shooting

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man was found shot to death in Uniontown over the weekend.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said the coroner’s office was called to Murray Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a 20-year-old man who died from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s manner of death has been ruled as a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Officials have not released the victim’s name at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group