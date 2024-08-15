Man leads sheriff’s deputy on chase, attempts to carjack elderly man in Pittsburgh, authorities say

PITTSBURGH — A McKeesport man is in custody following a high-speed chase and attempted carjacking in Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., an Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over Tyler Stewart, 22, who was seen speeding and driving erratically on Bausman Street. The attempted traffic stop eventually led to a pursuit that began on Route 51 and continued onto Crane Avenue and Banksville Road.

The chase ended when the Jeep driven by Stewart crashed into another car at the intersection of Banksville Road and McMonagle Avenue. The person driving the other car was injured with a broken pelvis.

Following the crash, Stewart then ran to the parking lot of Banksville Plaza where he attempted to carjack an elderly man, authorities said in a press release. He was then chased and tackled by two people who witnessed the attempted carjacking. The deputy, along with Pittsburgh police, then took Stewart into custody.

Authorities said they found a handgun with a loaded clip, an assault-style weapon with a loaded clip and other items in Stewart’s Jeep, in addition to the body armor that he was wearing at the time of his arrest.

First off, I am thankful that the person injured as the result of this reckless and criminal conduct did not sustain life threatening injuries, and we hope for a quick recovery,” Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in a release. “While we can’t say with any certainty what this individual’s intentions were last night, it’s clear from the way he was outfitted and from the items recovered from the car, that he is an extremely dangerous person who posed a significant threat to the safety of our community.”

Stewart was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing more than a dozen chargers, in addition to detainers on active bench warrants from Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland Counties.

