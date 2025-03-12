Man pleads guilty to assaulting security officers at federal courthouse in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to assaulting security officers at a federal courthouse in Pittsburgh.

Steven Seitz, formerly of Sarasota, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting federal officers, according to the Department of Justice.

The court was advised the charges stem from a July 2024 incident where Seitz entered the courthouse looking for the Central Intelligence Agency and refused requests from security guards to leave the building. When those guards tried to escort Seitz from the building, he reportedly “unlawfully and forcibly assaulted, resisted, and opposed the officers.”

At least two officers were hurt during the incident.

Seitz will be sentenced in July. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

