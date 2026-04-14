Man pleads guilty to providing fentanyl that killed 15-year-old girl in Allegheny County

A man will face prison time for providing fentanyl that killed a 15-year-old Oakdale girl in 2024.

Shakeirs Foster, 29, pleaded guilty in court on Monday to involuntary manslaughter and delivery and was sentenced to 2 and a half to 6 years in state prison.

“This unspeakable tragedy epitomizes the devastation fentanyl causes — a young woman’s hopes and dreams shattered, and her loved ones left with pain and heartache,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “That is why we, along with law enforcement partners, continue to target predatory traffickers who value a few dollars over human life.”

Investigators tracked the fentanyl delivery to Foster after talking with witnesses, reviewing cellphone evidence and other investigative methods.

According to a release from the AG’s office, witnesses saw Foster enter the victim’s apartment on May 7, 2024, and leave a short time later. The victim became unconscious a short time later, and 911 was called. Life-saving measures were made by first responders before transporting her to a hospital. The girl never regained consciousness and died on May 14, 2024.

In court on Monday, a relative read a victim impact statement on behalf of the family:

“(Our child’s) life was stolen from her in the very place where she should have been safest: our home. Because of the defendant’s choices, the apartment we shared became a place of trauma,” the statement read in part. “The defendant did not just take one life; he destroyed the foundation of our family. He took away prom nights, summer memories, and the future of a sweet, funny girl who deserved to grow up.”

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