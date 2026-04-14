Over 150 abandoned vehicles taken off Pittsburgh streets during two-week removal blitz

PITTSBURGH — Over 150 vehicles were taken off Pittsburgh streets during a targeted removal of abandoned vehicles in the last two weeks.

Mayor Corey O’Connor’s office said Tuesday that police across the city helped remove 151 vehicles that had been reported abandoned for as little as a few weeks or as much as several years.

“This abandoned vehicle blitz helped remove over 150 cars... that have been a nuisance in our communities and we will continue to remove these vehicles from our streets,” Mayor O’Connor said in a statement.

O’Connor’s office says vehicles were towed if they had been reported to 311, police zones or other City offices and were presumed abandoned.

Going forward, anyone concerned about abandoned vehicles on public property in their neighborhoods should contact 311 with the location, make, model, color and license plate information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group