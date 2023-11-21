Man robbed at gunpoint during online-sale meetup in Brighton Heights, police say

PITTSBURGH — A meetup to sell shoes in Brighton Heights led to an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh police officers were called to the 1500 block of Davis Avenue at around 9:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, a man told them he was there to sell shoes after connecting with the suspect, who posed as a potential buyer, through an online platform.

Police said when the two met up for the sale, the suspect brandished a gun and robbed the victim.

The suspect was found and taken into custody. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charges are pending.

