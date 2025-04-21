Man runs to nearby home for help after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood late Sunday night.

Police were called to the 5100 block of Cypress Street around 11:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the head. Police said he was alert and talking with medics. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Public Safety officials said the initial investigation shows that the shooting happened in the driveway of a nearby home before the man who was shot fled on foot and knocked on a neighbor’s door asking for help. That neighbor immediately called 911

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

