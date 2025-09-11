Man on scooter hit by car in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man who was riding a scooter was hit by a car in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Crews were called to the intersection of Wood Street and Fourth Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Police said a car was turning left off of Wood Street when it hit the scooter.

The man riding it was taken to a hospital. Investigators said he is in stable condition.

No citations have been issued.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group