Man last seen with missing Pitt student spotted on beach with investigators, NBC News reports

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — The man identified as a person of interest in the case of missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, who disappeared while on vacation in the Dominican Republic, was seen on the beach with investigators early Sunday morning.

NBC News reports Joshua Riibe was spotted on a Punta Cana beach with his father and attorney, pointing toward the sea.

Riibe, a tourist from Iowa, was possibly the last person to see 20-year-old Konanki. NBC previously reported that in an interview with local authorities, he said he had rescued her from drowning shortly before she disappeared.

Riibe’s attorneys, in an email to NBC News, said that his passport was confiscated Friday as part of the ongoing investigation, and he’s “permanently escorted by the police anywhere he goes.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 11 that Riibe is considered a person of interest in the investigation, which is still being investigated as a missing persons case and is not a criminal case. Authorities in the Dominican Republic, on Thursday, said no one is considered a suspect.

