Man sentenced for deadly shooting in Avalon

PITTSBURGH — A man who shot and killed a man in Avalon in 2021 has learned his sentence.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says Brennan Fife, 33, of Avalon was sentenced to 6-15 years for the shooting death of Theodore Parks. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in November.

Zapalla says Fife shot Parks in the chest after an argument near a cafe on California Avenue.

