Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly Wilkinsburg home invasion, shooting in 2019

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being convicted of shooting and killing a man during a home invasion in Wilkinsburg.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Raymond Jackson was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery attempt.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said there were four other people inside the house during the shooting, including an infant.

Brandon Franklin was found guilty of second degree murder, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary and murder on Aug. 29, 2024.

Franklin was sentenced to life in prison for the second degree murder conviction and a consecutive 22 to 44 years for the other crimes.

