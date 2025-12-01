Man sentenced to prison for assaulting 73-year-old man in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was handed his sentence this month for assaulting a 73-year-old man in Downtown Pittsburgh last year.

Online court records show Jameel Huff, 26, of Pittsburgh, agreed to a negotiated guilty plea on Aug. 21 for a charge of aggravated assault after a non-jury trial.

On Nov. 19, Huff was sentenced to a minimum of four years and a maximum of 12 years in prison. He will be credited one year and 146 days for time served.

Police said Huff attacked the 73-year-old man near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Smithfield Street on June 26, 2024.

The victim was walking down the street when Huff approached him, police said. The victim tried to run away, but Huff reportedly hit him in the head, after which he fell and injured his face.

Court records obtained by Channel 11 show Huff told police he attacked the victim because he “heard it in his mind” that he was a pedophile.

