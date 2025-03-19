Man sentenced to prison for robbing multiple Pittsburgh banks, escaping rehab facility

PITTSBURGH — A man who police say robbed multiple banks and escaped a rehab facility has been sentenced to time in prison.

The Department of Justice said Rashon Coleman, 31, of East Liberty walked into a bank and robbed it on April 10, 2023. He got away with $904.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Bank robbed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood

The next day, police say he robbed a second bank in the same area. Investigators said he threatened to shoot a teller and people inside if he did not get more money than what was initially given to him. He left with $4,344 but police caught up with him and took him into custody. This time, police learned that the gun he was using was a toy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man arrested in connection to 2 bank robberies on same street in Shadyside

After this arrest, Coleman was allowed to stay at a community detention facility. On May 20, 2023, he was allowed to leave the facility for a designated period. Police say he never came back. Instead, he robbed the same bank he robbed on April 10, 2023. This time, he left with $25,000 in cash after forcing an employee to open a vault inside. A short time later, police found him inside a store and took him into custody again.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man escapes rehab center, tries robbing bank in Shadyside for second time in a month, police say

Coleman was sentenced to over nine years in prison for all of these alleged crimes, followed by three years of supervised release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group