Person rescued from overnight rollover crash in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — A person was rescued from a rollover crash in Baldwin late Sunday night.

According to Baldwin Fire Rescue, crews were called to Willett Road and Schuette Road just before midnight.

First responders arrived to find a vehicle on its side, and a passerby in the middle of helping someone out.

Crews stabilized the vehicle, helped the person out and handed them over to medics. Officials did not specify their condition.

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