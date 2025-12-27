Man shot after ‘altercation’ in Market Square overnight

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in a busy part of Downtown Pittsburgh overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were sent to Market Square around 12:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a man shot in the leg. Bystanders and officers rendered aid, including applying a tourniquet, before medics arrived.

He was then taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

The spokesperson says witnesses told police that the injured man was in “some kind of altercation” with another man before he was shot. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The Mobile Crime Unit responded to Market Square to process the scene, recovering shell casings and reviewing all available camera footage.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

