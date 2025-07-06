Man shot, another man facing charges after dispute over fireworks in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A man is facing charges and another man was shot after a dispute over fireworks in Beaver Falls.

The Beaver Falls Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of 12th Street at 10:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July for a reported shooting.

Police said a 47-year-old man was shot in the leg there and was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle before he was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that the shooting happened after someone threw fireworks into a group of children. This resulted in a confrontation between the victim and Jaden Stull, 20, of Beaver Falls.

Police said Stull began to run away and shot the victim in the thigh and shin. The victim tackled him after this. Stull is also believed to have shot himself in the hand.

Both men are in stable condition.

Stull faces charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and firearm violation charges.

