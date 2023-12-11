Man shot AR-15 outside Homestead club early Sunday morning, police say

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A West Mifflin man is facing over a dozen charges over accusations he opened fire outside of a club in Homestead and led police on a brief high-speed chase.

In a criminal complaint, the owner of a club on Ann Street in Homestead alleges Juan Santana Cabrera, 50, was seen loading an AR-15 in his vehicle outside of the business around 2 a.m. Soon after, Santana Cabrera reportedly left his vehicle and began firing the weapon. Some of those rounds hit nearby vehicles, the complaint states.

A witness inside the club told police he locked the door when he saw Santana Cabrera approaching and had everyone hide in the basement, saying he was fearful that Santana Cabrera would start firing at patrons if he got inside.

When he couldn’t get into the club, Santana Cabrera left in his car and refused to stop for an officer who tried to pull him over, the complaint states. This led to a brief high-speed chase on 8th Avenue that ended when Santana Cabrera crashed into an officer’s vehicle.

The complaint says Santana Cabrera had to be disarmed of a handgun while officers took him into custody. Once in custody, officers located a diamondback AR-15 in his vehicle and identified the handgun as a Smith & Wesson shield .45 caliber.

Officers allege Santana Cabrera was “visibly under the influence of alcohol.” Once in custody, he was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the pursuit. The officer whose squad car was hit was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Santana Cabrera was later taken to the Allegheny County Jail and denied bail. He is facing 15 charges, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and causing or risking catastrophe.

