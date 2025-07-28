Man shot in chest drives himself to Pittsburgh police station; investigation underway

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood.

Public safety officials say police were called to the 2500 block of Chauncy Drive around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a four-round ShotSpotter alert.

While police were heading there, a man who’d been shot once in the chest arrived at the Zone 2 police station on Centre Avenue in Crawford-Roberts. Officials say he’d driven himself there.

Medics took the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to preliminary information, the shooting suspect fled Chauncy Drive in a vehicle last known to be heading north, toward McKees Rocks.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

