Local

Man shot in chest during robbery at Pittsburgh high-rise overnight, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Man shot in chest during robbery at Pittsburgh high-rise overnight, police say Police parked outside Pressley Street High Rise during a robbery and assault investigation on Sept. 13, 2025.
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man was shot at a high-rise apartment building in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood overnight.

A Pittsburgh public safety spokesperson says officers were called to Pressley Street High Rise around 12:20 a.m. for reports of a robbery and aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man shot in the chest inside a fourth-floor apartment. He was taken to an area hospital, where he’s said to be in stable condition.

Per the spokesperson, the victim reportedly told police that two men dressed in all black knocked on the door, then demanded the contents of his backpack and cash from his wife after he returned from the store. One of the men then shot him.

The public safety spokesperson says one man was detained for questioning. Investigators are still looking for the other man.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read