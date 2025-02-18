Man shot in the chest in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive around 8:30 a.m. for a report of someone who had been shot.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest once. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim was not able to provide a description of the actor.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group