Man shot in Coraopolis found at Speedway in McKees Rocks

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A man was injured after a shooting in Coraopolis.

Allegheny County Police say officers received a call about a man with gunshot wounds at the Speedway on Island Avenue in McKees Rocks.

When police arrived they found a man was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

While investigating, police learned that the shooting happened on the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Coraopolis.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Allegheny County Police Department by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

