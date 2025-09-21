Man shot during altercation at Pittsburgh nightclub, police say

A man was shot at a nightclub in Pittsburgh overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the investigation began when a 27-year-old man showed up at Magee-Women’s Hospital around 2:30 a.m., shot in the hip.

That man was then transported to another hospital and immediately taken into surgery. We’re told he’s in stable condition.

Per the spokesperson, witnesses told police the man was shot during an altercation at a nightclub in the 800 block of Brookline Boulevard.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

