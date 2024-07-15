Man shot in eye while traveling on Parkway West in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police say a man was shot in the eye while he was traveling on the Parkway West in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Police say they were called for reports of rifle shots fired from one vehicle into another vehicle in the area of Exit 69 A on I-376W.

A 60-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his eye. He was taken to a hospital and is receiving surgery.

The suspect was driving a White Mazda SUV. It fled the scene and continued toward either Banksville Road or continued onto I-376W, police say.

Police are using video of the incident to try to learn more about what happened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group