Man hospitalized after shooting at Family Dollar in Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting at the Family Dollar in Washington on Sunday morning.

A Washington County 911 supervisor confirmed emergency crews responded to the store along Highland Avenue at 10:39 a.m.

The man was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

