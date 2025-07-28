Man shot in the head in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District late Sunday.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue in Bedford Dwellings at 11:45 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect took off on foot.

Around four hours earlier, a man was shot in the chest a short distance away in the 2500 block of Chauncy Drive. The victim showed up at the Zone 2 police station.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate both shootings. It’s unclear right now if the two are related.

