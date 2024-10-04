Man shot, injured in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — A man was injured in a shooting in Baldwin on Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the 5400 block of Keeport Drive at 5:52 p.m.
Once on scene, they found the man, who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group