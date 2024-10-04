Man shot, injured in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — A man was injured in a shooting in Baldwin on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 5400 block of Keeport Drive at 5:52 p.m.

Once on scene, they found the man, who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

