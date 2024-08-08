Butler Township police release body camera footage of Trump rally shooting

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler Township police have released body camera footage from the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in July.

The shooting killed one person and injured three others, including the former president.

Police released 12 clips of body camera footage, some showing conversations with Secret Service members and witnesses and some showing officers on the roof where Thomas Crooks fired at Trump.

At 6:10 and 50 seconds, a Butler Township officer is hoisted up to the roof. Five seconds later he drops down when Crooks points the gun at him and seconds after that is when the first shots are fired in the direction of the stage.

The FBI says three shots were fired first, then a second volley of five more shots before Crooks was shot and killed. The FBI has said eight shell casings were found near Crooks’ body.

