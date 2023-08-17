Man shot inside bar on South Side; gun may have accidentally discharged, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot inside a bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Wednesday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, the man was shot in the hip inside a bar in the 2100 block of East Carson Street.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

According to police, the initial investigation shows another man may have accidentally discharged his gun, hitting the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group