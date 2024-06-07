Man shot, killed in bar parking lot in Braddock Hills

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a bar in Braddock Hills overnight.
Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting at J Cats Bar on Wilkins Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Friday. A man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group