Man shot, killed in bar parking lot in Braddock Hills

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Fatal shooting A man was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of J Cats Bar on Wilkins Avenue in Braddock Hills at around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a bar in Braddock Hills overnight.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting at J Cats Bar on Wilkins Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Friday. A man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

