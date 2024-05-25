Local

Man shot, killed inside Fayette County home, Pennsylvania State Police say; another man arrested

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Redstone Township shooting investigation Authorities standing outside of a Redstone Township home while investigating a deadly shooting.

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in a Fayette County community.

A state police spokesperson says Troopers were informed about a shooting at a residence on Second Street in Redstone Township around 11:12 a.m. Friday.

Through their investigation, police say they learned two men, identified as Edmund Parson and James Tucker, were in the living room of the home Friday morning. Police say while the men were sitting inside the room, Parson pulled out a pistol from a storage box and shot Tucker twice.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital, where Tucker was pronounced deceased. Parson was treated and released for incarceration.

Police say Parson is facing a criminal homicide charge and several other unspecified criminal offenses.

The shooting remains under investigation.

