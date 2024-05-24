Pennsylvania man coming home after being detained in Turks and Caicos over ammunition law

A Pennsylvania man who was facing more than a decade in prison for taking ammunition into Turks and Caicos learned Friday he can come home.

Bryan Hagerich, of Somerset County, was stuck on the islands for more than 70 days after he was detained while trying to fly home from a vacation in February.

Hagerich’s wife told Channel 11 he unknowingly had hunting ammunition in his bag.

In Turks and Caicos, firearms, ammunition and other weapons are not permitted, and those who violate the law face a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years in prison.

On Friday, Hagerich pleaded guilty and received a suspended sentence and a $6,700 fine, NBC 10 in Boston reports.

He was expected to board a flight to Pittsburgh in the afternoon.

