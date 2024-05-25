2 boys hit by vehicle while biking to candy store in Buffalo Township

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two children were hit by a vehicle while riding their bikes in Butler County Friday evening.

Butler County 911 said crews were called to Cole Road in Buffalo Township at 6:50 p.m.

Buffalo Township Police Chief Tim Derringer told Channel 11 the boys were riding to a local candy store when they were hit by a pickup truck going the same direction.

One of the kids is in critical condition. He was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The other boy had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by private means.

It is unclear at this time if speed played a factor in the crash, Derringer said. The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

The exact age of the boys is unknown at this time.

