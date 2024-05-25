Local

2 boys hit by vehicle while biking to candy store in Buffalo Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

2 bicyclists hit by vehicle in Butler County 2 bicyclists hit by vehicle in Butler County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two children were hit by a vehicle while riding their bikes in Butler County Friday evening.

Butler County 911 said crews were called to Cole Road in Buffalo Township at 6:50 p.m.

Channel 11 has a crew at this breaking story. Check back for updates as it becomes available.

Buffalo Township Police Chief Tim Derringer told Channel 11 the boys were riding to a local candy store when they were hit by a pickup truck going the same direction.

One of the kids is in critical condition. He was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The other boy had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by private means.

It is unclear at this time if speed played a factor in the crash, Derringer said. The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

The exact age of the boys is unknown at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Animal Friends pet food bank in ‘dire’ need of donations
  • 45 pounds of marijuana found in South Side drug raid, DA says
  • Some Shadyside neighbors concerned about potential investment in Hunt Armory ice rink
  • VIDEO: Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read