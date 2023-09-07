Man shot & killed in McKeesport neighborhood

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in McKeesport, Allegheny County Police tell Channel 11 News.

Police say the man was found on Flagler Street near Grant Alley. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

We're working to gather more information for Channel 11 Morning News.

