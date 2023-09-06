Surveillance video captures brutal beating on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has obtained disturbing new video of a violent beating on a sidewalk in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Surveillance video from a home in the South Side showed the brutal attack, where a man was hit with a brick, and then punched over and over again.

Minutes later, another man fired a gun on camera.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., learn what happened after the attack that could have cost the victim his life.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group