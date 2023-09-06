Local

Surveillance video captures brutal beating on Pittsburgh’s South Side

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has obtained disturbing new video of a violent beating on a sidewalk in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Surveillance video from a home in the South Side showed the brutal attack, where a man was hit with a brick, and then punched over and over again.

Minutes later, another man fired a gun on camera.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., learn what happened after the attack that could have cost the victim his life.

