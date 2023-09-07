Bruce Springsteen postpones concerts in Pittsburgh due to medical issues

PITTSBURGH — Bruce Springsteen’s two concerts in Pittsburgh scheduled for next week have been postponed.

According to a Facebook post, Springsteen has postponed eight shows scheduled for September due to medical issues.

Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and his doctors advised him to postpone his September shows.

Ticketholders will receive information on the rescheduled dates for the Sept. 12 and Sept. 14 shows at PPG Paints arena.

The post ended with a statement from Springsteen:

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group