Man shot in the leg during fight in Homestead, police say; another man facing charges

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man is injured, and another man is facing charges after a shooting in Homestead on Friday.

Homestead police were called to the 100 block of E. Eighth Avenue just before 11 a.m. for reports of a man who’d been shot in the leg, Allegheny County police say.

Officers detained the shooter on scene, and medics took another man to an area hospital in stable condition, police say.

Allegheny County detectives’ investigation found that the men were inside a store when an argument started. The men then went outside to fight on the sidewalk.

Police say Chuck Binion Jr., 41, of Penn Hills, shot the other man in the leg during the fight.

Binion is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Binion is being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group