Man shot in legs in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man was shot in Duquesne on Saturday.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the 1100 block of Cherry Alley at 12:09 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in each of his legs.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

