PITTSBURGH — A man was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Bedford Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found the man in a vehicle. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

